Nintendo Switch has been updated to version 12.1.0 – Nintenderos

Nintendo Switch has been updated to version 12.1.0

15 mins ago Leo Adkins

nintendo It released a new update for its successful hybrid platform: Nintendo Switch. This comes after the release of the previous patch that was shown a few weeks ago.

In this case, the patch that presents a file Version 12.1.0 It brings “improvements to the overall stability of the system to improve the user experience.” Besides, these new features have been identified:

  • If there is not enough space in the console memory (internal storage) or on the microSD card when downloading update data for the game program, you can now delete the old data for this program, allowing the new data to be downloaded.
    • By deleting the old data, you will not be able to play until the new data finishes downloading.
  • General system stability improvements have been made to improve the user experience.

Remember that the last update was released إصدار Last month with some problems They happened for several days Although Nintendo the retirement s Relaunched This patch. Then it was shared Alternative solution And Nintendo finally It seems arranged Problems. Now this new 12.1.0 update should really settle all of this.

The last update was last November with the ability to transfer screenshots, videos, Switch Online icon in the menu and some other content. Once again, fans are wondering when the next premium version will be released.

At the moment we don’t know if the update brings any other changes not listed in the patch notes. If you notice any news, you can leave it in the comments.

Fountain.

