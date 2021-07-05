WhatsApp | Does face emoji without mouth mean | face without mouth | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It’s the app that people download first when they get a mobile device. With it you can send any type of text message, even photos, videos, funny GIFs or the funniest memes and animated stickers. All this with a simple click of a button.

Although this is a sensation, for others, the meaning of certain emojis in The WhatsApp . Did someone send you a yellow face with no mouth emoji a program ? Well, here we explain what he really tried to say.

Has someone sent you a face without a mouth on WhatsApp? I know what he really meant. (Photo: mag)

What does a face emoji without a mouth mean in WhatsApp

Usually a person tends to send emojis in a chat The WhatsApp To reinforce a particular idea in your conversations. This is why you will notice objects, faces, sports, fruits, vegetables, foods, among other icons that have been integrated year after year into the app.

If they send you a mouthless face emoji, this is what you need to know to avoid confusion in the future.

According to the gate emojipedia A yellow face with open eyes and no mouth expressed that he was speechless. The meaning varies widely, but it usually conveys silence, humility, and silence. It can also convey mild negative emotions, such as disappointment, frustration, or sadness.

It is also known as

😶 blank face

😶 no mouth

😶 silence

😶 silent

