YouTube offers 4K videos on some Android devices, even if the smartphone or tablet is not at this resolution

Google can test the YouTube app for Android, allowing Some devices can play videos at higher resolutions To those who provide their specifications. The The report appeared at GSMArenaThey mentioned that they are using version 15.05.35 and not the latest.

We ran tests with Xiaomi Mi 9T Mexico We confirm that the option is availableIn our case we have YouTube version 16.03.36. We were able to play video at 1440p resolution at 60 frames in HDR and the results were very good.

We did not notice problems while playing the video so it is clear Notice greater sharpness in the image. When trying to test at 2160p, it will pause the video and reduce its playback automatically to 480p, eliminating the options for HDR and resolution higher than 1080p, so we will have to close the video and reopen it.

At GSMArena, they ran tests with the Galaxy S10e at 2160p and the cloning did not pose problems, unlike the situation on the Galaxy Tab S5e, where the video cloning provided cut-off frames.

real time There is no indication that they can be formally incorporated Applicable, but we will pay attention to any news.