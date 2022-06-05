3 reasons why you can’t connect your TV via WiFi to the Internet

to have Internet At home, it has become a basic need for any human being, to the point where it is considered an important thing in life itself. The globalized world, as well as the rise of the various platforms and multiple devices that surround us, requires effective, valid and rapid access to the World Wide Web. And one of the technological artifacts that has adapted to this world is Television. Although according to experts, you should not connect to the web through WIFI For reasons we will tell you below.

We are far from this age Television It is characterized by its enormous weight and large size, even in cases that are only black and white. But the same technological progress and the demand from the society itself arose from the emergence of LED TVs in the first place – with flat screens – and then the popular SmartTVs that currently prevail in a large part of homes.

This is the last model Television It offers different platforms so that the user can login InternetYou can stream content or browse the web. But specialists say that these devices should be connected to the Internet through a cable connection and not the use of WiFi. One of the main arguments is that when using WIFIthere will be more chance of interference because the router will accept multiple devices.

Another explanation centers on the fact that access Internet Through a LAN cable it will provide a fast connection, and this point becomes bypassed. It is that streaming platforms are already broadcasting their content (or at least part of it) in 4K, and for this we need a fast and stable connection, otherwise we will suffer from the cuts more often.

Photo: Pixabay

On the other hand, it is important to know that a file WIFI It may not be secure because cybercriminal attacks focus on this type of connection as it is more vulnerable. Although it must be said that routers are currently developing security protocols. Moreover, access to Internet Via the cable is more secure. Obviously, it cannot be said that it is impregnable, but it can be emphasized without a doubt that there is a security gap between both links that cannot be ignored.