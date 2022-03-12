Android | How to hide the battery percentage in your Android cell phone? | sports game

Do you know about this trick that you can do with a file cell phone Android ? There are many hidden functions that are present in terminals with the Google operating system, among which is the ability to hide not only the name of your operator, but also the percentage of the battery of your cell phone. Remember that if you decide to do this, you will not have the option of knowing how much is left before turning off your device. But don’t worry, you can restart it. Here we explain everything.

Best of all, it is not necessary to root the cell phone, let alone install dangerous apps that put the privacy of your information at risk. You just have to go to Settings terminal .

How to hide cell phone battery percentage

The first thing will be to enter the settings.

Then go to the Battery section

There you should tap where it says “Battery Percentage”.

At that moment, deactivate this option and that’s it, you will not see the number anymore.

In the case of Samsung peripherals, you have to perform the following steps.

Go to Battery and device care.

In this way, you can hide the battery percentage of your Android cell phone. (Photo: mag)

Now click on Battery.

Scroll down and tap More battery settings.

At that moment, deactivate the “Show battery percentage” option.

You can also get rid of the screen that tells you that your mobile phone is charging.

What does the letter “I” mean in WhatsAPP

If your friend has activated temporary messages that disappear within 24 hours, the letter “i” may indicate that the said text will self-destruct in a certain period of time.

So that you are not surprised, WhatsApp decided to notify you so that you are warned. You can also deactivate temporary messages whenever you want or change the time they disappear.

The letter “i” also appears if temporary messages are activated in WhatsApp, but your friend will not recognize it because they are using an old version of the application.

To do this, it is necessary to tell them to update WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone so that they both use the same functionality.

Remember that you can update WhatsApp from the same Google Play Store or iOS Store, depending on the situation.

