How to download WhatsApp Plus 19.30: How to install the APK and what are its functions | sports game

WhatsApp Plus 19.30.00 It is one of the applications that many like to use due to the large number of functions that it has, such as the ability to change the color of the entire platform, as well as watching photos and videos that disappear as many times as you do. Wants. Here we explain all the functionality that this novelty brings and more details.

Whatsapp plus It is already in version 19.30. Although you have to be very careful when downloading it, since it is possible to get your chats permanently banned, it will be up to each user to download it or not.

WhatsApp Plus 19.30 brings a series of improvements to its platform, such as new themes. (Photo: WhatsApp Plus)

WhatsApp Plus news 19.30.00

WhatsApp Plus now has a FAQ or Q&A section, so that the user can remove all possible doubts about how to save the backup, update the application, etc.

WhatsApp Plus 19.30 also adds a comment box, so you can write to the developers directly and communicate with them.

Finally, WhatsApp Plus 19.30 also contains a series of bug fixes so that normal WhatsApp will not ban you in the near future.

What does the letter “I” mean in WhatsAPP

If your friend has activated temporary messages that disappear within 24 hours, the letter “i” may indicate that the said text will self-destruct in a certain period of time.

So that you are not surprised, WhatsApp decided to notify you so that you are warned. You can also deactivate temporary messages whenever you want or change the time they disappear.

The letter “i” also appears if temporary messages are activated in WhatsApp, but your friend will not recognize it because they are using an old version of the application.

To do this, it is necessary to tell them to update WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone so that they both use the same functionality.

