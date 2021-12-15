Android | The trick is to know how long your mobile phone has been | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | turn | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Attention! Just as computers or laptops must be suspended, restarted or turned off, mobile phones must also go through the same situation frequently, that is if you don’t want your device It gets bad in no time. Today we will teach you a simple trick to find out how long your cell phone has been on without interruption.

Look: So you can add Christmas carols to ringtones on Android

Existing devices are designed to operate 24 hours a day, even when charging, you do not have to turn them off, because when they reach 100% they will automatically stop receiving electricity; However, we recommend restarting or shutting it down once a week so that it takes a break and can last longer.

Look: iOS and Android: How to Make “Snowfall” on Your Cell Phone During Christmas

To perform this trick on your computer with an operating system It will not be necessary to download another additional program or application that puts the privacy, security and information stored on the smartphone at risk, since the above-mentioned bot has a native configuration where it indicates the exact time since your phone was shut down or restarted for the last time.

How do I know how long my CELL phone has been running

  • First, enter your mobile “Settings” Android.
  • Then find the Device Information tab and tap on it.
  • Here you have to move the space bar down until you find the “Activity time” section, touch it.
  • In this section, you can see how many minutes or hours have passed since the last time the mobile device was restarted.

How do I know which Android version I have

  • Open the phone’s “Settings” app, you can locate it with the sprocket (gear) icon.
  • Now, slide the space bar down to find and enter the “System” > “Advanced Settings” > “System Update” section.
  • Finally, see here version and the level of security patch for your computer.

Are you bored in your spare time? Not sure what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you to try the most downloaded Android games of the week, and you can learn about them by clicking And follow the steps in the note to install it on your device.

More Stories

Nintendo Patents Reveal New Mechanisms for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Nintenderos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

This smartphone is all power and speed

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Ubisoft loses leader amid spate of harassment complaints

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Users may lose access without prior notice

2 days ago Leo Adkins

So you can discover hidden cameras in your cell phone

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NASA does not rule out that aliens have visited Earth – science – life

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

MLS 2022 schedule: Charlotte football debuts and MLS Cup advances one month to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLS Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android | The trick is to know how long your mobile phone has been | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | turn | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Delta dominates the US, although authorities expect Omicron to expand further

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Two years later, immigrants from the United States returned to Lyon

2 hours ago Leland Griffith