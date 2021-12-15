Android | The trick is to know how long your mobile phone has been | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | turn | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Attention! Just as computers or laptops must be suspended, restarted or turned off, mobile phones must also go through the same situation frequently, that is if you don’t want your device Android It gets bad in no time. Today we will teach you a simple trick to find out how long your cell phone has been on without interruption.

Existing devices are designed to operate 24 hours a day, even when charging, you do not have to turn them off, because when they reach 100% they will automatically stop receiving electricity; However, we recommend restarting or shutting it down once a week so that it takes a break and can last longer.

To perform this trick on your computer with an operating system AndroidIt will not be necessary to download another additional program or application that puts the privacy, security and information stored on the smartphone at risk, since the above-mentioned bot has a native configuration where it indicates the exact time since your phone was shut down or restarted for the last time.

How do I know how long my CELL phone has been running

First, enter your mobile “Settings” Android .

. Then find the Device Information tab and tap on it.

Here you have to move the space bar down until you find the “Activity time” section, touch it.

In this section, you can see how many minutes or hours have passed since the last time the mobile device was restarted.

How do I know which Android version I have

Open the phone’s “Settings” app, you can locate it with the sprocket (gear) icon.

Now, slide the space bar down to find and enter the “System” > “Advanced Settings” > “System Update” section.

Finally, see here version Android and the level of security patch for your computer.

