Android | The trick so that criminals can’t turn off your mobile and thus locate it using Google | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Google does everything in its power to make users Android Feel confident walking anywhere in the city, as the company tightens the security of its operating system with each update. In this opportunity, we will teach you a trick that will be very useful in situations where you are a victim of theft or lose your devices, because anyone who has your smartphone will not be able to turn it off and it will be very easy to find out where it is.

If you just bought a new cell phone or already have one and criminals took it from you, don’t worry, since Android It has a function to prevent thieves from turning off your mobile phone, removing Wi-Fi connection or mobile data, or deactivating the location. In addition, everything is inside the device settings, so it will not be necessary to install additional applications from the Google Play Store.

It is important to clarify that the smartphone must have Android version 11.0 and later, and likewise, it must have a sufficient battery and an active location so that you can find it, of course, with the corresponding authorities protecting your physical safety. Another relevant detail is that in this way they hide your cell phone underground, you will be able to find it, since a person will not be able to turn it off, not to mention that the device has a built-in battery.

How to stop criminals from locking your cell phone

First, enter Android “Settings”.

Next, find the “Lock screen” section and get into it.

A new window will open. Click here on “Set up secure lock”.

They will ask you to enter your PIN or pattern to continue.

Finally, activate the “Block with side key” and “Block network and security” options.

Secure lock settings (Photo: Mag)

It’s over, that will be it. Before trying secure lock, first check if the Trusted places function is not activated, what does this mean? It will not be necessary to put in your pattern or security code if you are connected to your home network. If you have not configured this, go ahead to lock your mobile phone, try to turn it off, and when you do, it will ask you for the password.

How to locate my mobile?

From a PC or smartphone, enter your Gmail account and then Next Link .

. Now, tap on your cell phone model that you have linked with your Google account.

Then click Find Device

Finally, when you are near the device, press the play sound option, so that the mobile beeps for 5 minutes, even if it is in silent mode.

