WhatsApp | Steps to get a sticker pack that conveys good vibes | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp stickers are similar variations to the classic yellow emoji, both of which are used to express a feeling, action or idea during a conversation. Most of the indicated stickers are animated, which means they have movement, but you can also create your own designs using apps outside of the instant messaging platform. In the midst of the health emergency due to COVID-19, we’ll teach you how to download from The WhatsApp A set of stickers to convey good vibes, do you want to get it? We will explain that below.

The WhatsApp It is used to offer new sticker packs from time to time, recently launched stickers named “Sticker Heist” in reference to the fifth part of the famous Spanish series that has spread around the world, we are talking about “La casa de papel”.

Now, to express peace in the midst of this stressful situation due to the novel coronavirus, the green app has launched a pack of 16 stickers, available on both Apple iOS and Android mobile phones, which they called ‘Good Vibes Only’.

The bad news is that its scope is limited, it means that it is only available in some countries and one of those countries is the United States, however, here we will show you the steps to download it in a completely safe way.

How to download good vibes stickers

First, enter the following link by clicking Here .

. Then click on Download 1.1 MB. As you can see, the file size is not heavy.

It’s over, that will be it. now open The WhatsApp And go to the stickers section where the animated stickers will appear automatically.

Good Vibes Sticker Pack (Photo: Mag)

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.