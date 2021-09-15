WhatsApp Plus 17.40 | Download APK | news | Latest version | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | from the side

Do you always want to get the latest news from The WhatsApp Plus? Then do not miss this information so that you can benefit from it. Currently, you can use messages that disappear in 7 days if your friends don’t see them, as well as photos and videos that can only be seen once and from there it self-destructs. Did you know? Here we tell you.

But there is still a lack of diversity of tools in WhatsApp which is a version of it Whatsapp plus managed to take advantage of it. That is why today we are going to show you all the details that the latest update brings the APK file already downloaded in different countries of the world.

If you are one of the people who use Whatsapp plus On their mobile devices, it is worth noting that you should take into account that in the not too distant future the messaging app may be banned on Facebook, so it will depend on each user if they want to do so.

in the last days WhatsApp Plus has reached version 17.40 It brought with it a series of changes, as well as having improvements in Mods to avoid potential losses. So keep in mind the following about Application .

WHATSAPP PLUS 17.40 What’s new: Download APK

you need it? If you will start to use Whatsapp plus On your Android mobile device, you should note the things that version 17.40 provides:

With the latest update, you can prevent the forwarded flag from appearing in your messages.

Similarly, you can also hide our status and not appear online.

You can also decide who can contact you and who can’t so you are never bothered.

Another detail is that we can still see our friends’ statuses even if they remove them.

Now you can decide who can call you on WhatsApp Plus 17.40. (Photo: mag)

The blue double check will appear in our chat only when we reply to the message, otherwise it will remain grey.

The tool has also been integrated that allows you to hide whether you have heard a voice message or not. Remember that when you hear it it will turn blue.

Another detail that many want is that you have the ability to hide the word “Type” in WhatsApp Plus.

For WhatsApp Plus 17.40 you can enter the following Link From there install the APK. Remember that you must not have original WhatsApp or any derivative on your Android device. You can also receive an alert telling you if you want to update or not.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.