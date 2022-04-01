Android | What is and how to activate Recovery Mode | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Is your phone not working? There are several reasons why your device may android phone It does not run normally. To do this, we will provide you with a series of steps that you can do on your smartphone without harming it.

If what you did was format your mobile and this method failed, then it’s time to use a file Recovery Mode. What is that? How can I access it on my cell phone Android ? tell you.

WHAT IS AND WHAT IS RECOVERY MODE FOR YOUR ANDROID PHONE

Recovery Mode is used so that the terminal device can use different resources to boot up normally. In the event that your Android smartphone stays only on the home screen, you have to access it. how did you do it?

Samsung : Press the Volume Up + Home + Power button.

: Press the Volume Up + Home + Power button. Google Pixel : Press Volume Down + Power button.

: Press Volume Down + Power button. Motorola: Press Volume Down + Power button.

In this way, you can access the recovery mode of your Android phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

LG : Press Volume Down + Power button.

: Press Volume Down + Power button. ASUS : Press the Volume Up + Power button.

: Press the Volume Up + Power button. Huawei: Press the Volume Up + Power button.

HOW TO REMOVE NAVIGATION BAR FROM YOUR ANDROID CELL

The first thing will be to enter the settings of your mobile device.

There go to accessibility or, otherwise, to gestures.

There you will see a tab that says “System Navigation”.

Choose what you want to do by gestures.

At that moment the navigation bar will disappear.

With this you can go back to the previous page simply by pressing the side button.

In case you want to connect to Google Assistant, just press the bottom of your mobile phone within 2 seconds.

How do I know what type of input my cell phone has?

USB type cthe current standard connection for phones Android. by location Lowi.esAnd the If you have a mobile phone Android Relatively new, or you bought it a year or two ago, and were high-end or average quality, your connection will be USB type c. You will get to know it by two main things: It is slightly larger than the micro USB connector.

What is a notch and why?

slit It means degree in english. It is a unit located at the top of the smartphone screen, the function of which is to place the front camera and other sensors (such as proximity or infrared), website details topmoviles.es.