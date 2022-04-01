WhatsApp | What are the four new audio functions after the last update | audio | Voice messages | trick | wander | Smart phones | technology | Mobile phones | Applications | Android | OS | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp Not only does it focus on providing greater privacy and security for its application to satisfy its millions of users all over the world, but it also gives importance to another feature that they have forgotten for many years, we refer to Voice Feedback, a tool that has been radically re-arranged in a positive way, because in the update Finally, the aforementioned messaging platform has added up to 4 new and important functions that we will teach you how to use below.

When should the voice memo be recorded by The WhatsApp? Simple, when you don’t have time to type a message or you’re too lazy to do it, there’s no bigger secret, but the green app realized a negative point in this function, that users recorded audios for several minutes, so Meta came up with the idea to add voicemail playback at twice the speed ( 1.5X or 2X).

4 new functions of audio files via WhatsApp

From the dual speed audio playback tool launched last May 2021, The WhatsApp It hasn’t re-implemented another feature for Voice Memos, at least not yet. The new audio features are as follows:

Background playback : With this function, you will listen to the voice of the contact you sent in a particular conversation, but the difference is that you can leave that conversation and the voice note will continue to play, and you will be at the top of the “chat”.

: With this function, you will listen to the voice of the contact you sent in a particular conversation, but the difference is that you can leave that conversation and the voice note will continue to play, and you will be at the top of the “chat”. Pause and resume a voice message Previously, if you forgot something or did not organize your thoughts well while recording an audio clip of The WhatsApp There was a gap of several seconds that caused the receiver to become uncomfortable, and now, if this happens again, you can pause and resume recording as many times as you like.

Previously, if you forgot something or did not organize your thoughts well while recording an audio clip of There was a gap of several seconds that caused the receiver to become uncomfortable, and now, if this happens again, you can pause and resume recording as many times as you like. Audio preview : When you record an audio through the app, a pause button will appear in the middle of the bottom, after touching it the voice note will be created automatically so you can listen to it before sending it, and if you like it, share it, otherwise delete it or go back to touch this button to resume the recording and add something else to it .

: When you record an audio through the app, a pause button will appear in the middle of the bottom, after touching it the voice note will be created automatically so you can listen to it before sending it, and if you like it, share it, otherwise delete it or go back to touch this button to resume the recording and add something else to it . wave visualization: Before that, the visual representation of sound when playing a voice message was a straight line and an advanced circle, this has changed, as now the sound waves will be so you know where the highest or lowest point of the sound is.

“Every day, people on WhatsApp send 7 billion audio messages. So we’ve added some new features including play outside of chat, ability to pause recording, and draft preview to make it easier to send and listen to messages. I hope you enjoy them”He spotlighted the programmer and founder of the current Meta company, Mark Zuckerberg, through his Twitter account.

How to hide WhatsApp profile picture from a specific contact

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store. After that, go to the “Settings” section.

Here you can access the “Account” > “Privacy” sections and touch the option called “Profile Picture”.

The “My Contacts, except for…” tab will appear.

Click on it and choose the contacts whose profile picture you want to see.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.