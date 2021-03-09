Apple releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS 11.2.3 with a focus on security improvements

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

Apple this afternoon released iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3Minor but unexpected updates for systems focused on resolving security issues. No developer or public beta has preceded it, since this channel is now active IOS 14.5 preparation And other versions equivalent to other systems.

In the details panel for updates, nothing is tangible, but as it usually happens with them, the improvements revolve around the solution Security and stability errors Some urgency (because it’s updated now and not waiting for iOS 14.5 or macOS Big Sur 11.3). In the case of macOS, nothing was mentioned about an issue SSD swap, But it may have made changes that mitigate or resolve the error. For now, a bug fix is ​​known to have appeared in WebKit within iOS and iPadOS.

Step before more related updates

For all this and as we always do with every stable update, We recommend that you update your devices as soon as possible. And if you want the perfect score, make a backup before updating in anticipation. Our advice is that you always have the latest OS versions on your peripheral devices.

From here, the next update to Apple’s operating systems is expected to be more significant: iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, tvOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 It will include many new features and may be accompanied by new devices and accessories at a rumored event Tuesday. March 23. We will see if this is true.

