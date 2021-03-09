List of 10 other changes between the Wii U and Nintendo Switch releases from Super Mario 3D World – Nintenderos

Directly from YouTube, we bring you a new and fun video of one of the most prominent games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. It comes to b Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury.

After meeting a few days ago 10 small changes, So 10 othersAnd the 10 more s 10 others Regarding the Wii U version, it has now been shared 10 additional adjustments In this port from the Nintendo Switch. They are as follows:

1. On the Wii U, Estela can rotate while holding something by pressing X while holding Y and vice versa, while she cannot switch on the Switch

2. In some areas, the camera does not zoom in when you haven’t touched the controls for a while on the Switch, while on the Wii U it always zooms in.

3. When switching, the zoom is not minimized when the Y button is pressed, while it is minimized on the Wii U

4. In the multiplayer switching mode, you have to press L + R to insert a bubble, while on Wii U it was enough to press R or L.

5. In Wii U, a Tanuki shape can make a long jump attacking its tail naturally, while in Switch you have to press Y and B at about the same time to achieve this.

6. On the Wii U, there was an X in front of the coin and life counter, and it wasn’t on the Switch

7. The touch screen icons do not display the switch screen at any time

8. On Wii U, if you lose a level, you will lose all that you have achieved (stars, stamps …), and remain when switching

9. The rain appears in more detail before the game’s final battle on the Switch

10. Water runs a pipe from the game’s last level, invisible on Switch

And here you have the video:

What is your opinion? You can share it below in the comments. We leave you our full coverage of the address, including our analysis, at this link.