Download WhatsApp Plus V17 | APK files | Latest version | No ads | Applications | Install | WhatsApp Plus Red | WhatsApp Plus Blue | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It continues to update. Now you can hide the famous “Internet” on iPhone mobiles, while on other devices it is possible to access the so-called communities, an alternative for you to organize your groups. However, there are some features that are not yet implemented.
That’s why most people like to use it Whatsapp pluswhich is the same update that already has a new update for September 2022. Remember that if you are using APK, it is better to update it to avoid possible ban by normal WhatsApp.
Download WHATSAPP PLUS V17: Latest APK version
- The first thing you should know is that WhatsApp Plus V17 cannot work with normal WhatsApp.
- If you want to install WhatsApp Plus V17 on your Android phone, you must uninstall the normal WhatsApp.
- Remember that before doing this, it is best to make a backup.
- Now just enter this Link
- At that time, you only need to register your cell phone number and verification code.
- If you are asked for permissions to install third-party APKs, grant them.
- Once the process is over, you will be able to chat with all your friends.
- One thing you should know is that you have to stay updated with the new WhatsApp Plus update to avoid getting your account banned.
How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp
- First, install Google Keyboard”gboardAnd make sure it is available by default on your cell phone.
- If you already have it, check for a pending update. To download it quickly click over here.
- Now, open the app and access the “Dictionary” section.
- The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (USA).
- Here you will click on the plus icon (+) located in the upper right corner.
- Two fields will appear that you must fill in, for example: in the field above, write the full address of your home; And in the second place, the abbreviation can be “dyer” or “dir”.
- Close all. Opens The WhatsApp And enter any group or personal chat, touch the text field to enable Gboard and type “dir” or “dir”, you will see that your full address will appear in the suggestions.
Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time
- There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.
- One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.
- For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.
- Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.
- Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.
- Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.
