Even if you don’t have a PS5, you can recover free PS Plus games

2 hours ago Leo Adkins
about Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
3/5/2021 7:26 PM


We know that getting a file PlayStation 5 These days it can be a very complicated task. Control unit Sony Not only is it not available in our country, but it appears to be a global shortage problem. If you are interested in getting yours one day, and you don’t want to waste the free games for PlayStation Plus They are distributed every month, so we have very good news for you.

In case you didn’t know, it is possible to recover free PS5 games even without this console present, although the process is a bit tedious. We explain step by step:

1. Go To the official website of Sony For the monthly games of PS more.

2. Click “Learn more” from the game that interests you, which will take you to a page PS Store.

3. If you are already logged in with your account subscription PS moreNow, you can add the game to your library and download it once you have the console in your hands.

Once you get a file PS5Then, you will see that all these games that you have added through your computer browser will already be ready in your library and you just have to download them to enjoy them.

Across: Kotaku




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic, and pop culture fan.

