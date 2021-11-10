Exclusive Legendary Pokémon per version of Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl at Hansa Park – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

We’re back with an interesting recently shared list of one of the most notable titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about it Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

In the text you have below, you can find all the details known so far about the Pokémon exclusive to each release. Remember this is shown as part From the latest news, corresponds to Hansa Park, which is an area with bases where a Legendary Pokémon appears by placing a board on its opposite base. And you’ll find these panels throughout his years. You have all the details about this park Here.

In it, there will be this Pokémon exclusive legendary version:

  • Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh all appear in Pokémon Shiny Diamond.
  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia appear in the Pokémon Shimmering Pearl.

Remember that we will also have Dialga and Palkia as Legendary Champions for each title respectively. Other legends such as Rayquaza and Mewtwo will also appear.

picture

picture

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game, which is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021, Here.

via.

More Stories

WhatsApp | How to remove duplicate contacts | Applications | trick | 2021 | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

The two most important Samsung devices of 2020 receive Android 12 with One UI 4.0

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Xbox Game Pass will give you a Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more anime

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Aggretsuko season 4 confirms premiere date in preview – Kudasai

1 day ago Leo Adkins

DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Konami explains why Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D is temporarily removed from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Other big teams are at risk of qualifying | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Exclusive Legendary Pokémon per version of Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl at Hansa Park – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

‘Iranian structure’ trains to fight against mixed martial arts fighter Martin Ford ‘breaking through’ concrete walls with his fists (video)

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

US President Joe Biden signs the Birth Act

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

New poster, release date and trailer

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter