Exclusive Legendary Pokémon per version of Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl at Hansa Park – Nintenderos

We’re back with an interesting recently shared list of one of the most notable titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about it Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

In the text you have below, you can find all the details known so far about the Pokémon exclusive to each release. Remember this is shown as part From the latest news, corresponds to Hansa Park, which is an area with bases where a Legendary Pokémon appears by placing a board on its opposite base. And you’ll find these panels throughout his years. You have all the details about this park Here.

In it, there will be this Pokémon exclusive legendary version:

Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh all appear in Pokémon Shiny Diamond.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia appear in the Pokémon Shimmering Pearl.

Remember that we will also have Dialga and Palkia as Legendary Champions for each title respectively. Other legends such as Rayquaza and Mewtwo will also appear.

Remember that we will also have Dialga and Palkia as Legendary Champions for each title respectively. Other legends such as Rayquaza and Mewtwo will also appear.

