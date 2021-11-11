WhatsApp: Settings to enhance the security and privacy of your profile | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | Tutorial | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It has played a special role during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows us to make video calls and always communicate with colleagues in the office. Currently, the Facebook app has more than 4 million users worldwide. This platform also has end-to-end encryption, which means that only the person you are chatting with is able to see everything that is being sent; However, it is not always a good idea to share very personal things, as they can fall into the hands of third parties and harm you, therefore, today we are going to show you the best settings that will give you maximum privacy and security when talking.

you have an account The WhatsApp It poses a risk to your personal data if you do not configure it correctly, so we will not only inform you about the functions that enhance privacy and security while chatting, but also to prevent those users you do not know from not easily knowing your name, identity, information and when you are online

How to Hide Last Connection Time and Profile Picture

To prevent suspects from knowing who you are and when was the last time you used the app in the day, first open The WhatsApp .

. Now, tap on the three vertical dots present at the top right.

Several options will be displayed, click on “Settings”, “Account” and “Privacy”.

Then tap on the “Last Hour” section. once” and select “Nobody” to see this information or “My Contacts”, exclusively for users you’ve scheduled The WhatsApp .

. Finally, go to the Profile Picture. Choose here one of the two options we mentioned above (None or my contacts).

How to hide information, status and confirm reading

Go to the “Privacy” option from The WhatsApp .

. In the “information”. Choose “Nobody” or “My Contacts”.

In “Status” you can choose “My Contacts” so that all the people on WhatsApp will see your status; “My contacts except” and “Only share with” so only those you want can see them.

In Read Confirmation if you activate it, others will know when you have read their messages and vice versa and contacts who have seen your statuses will appear, the same way if you see their statuses they will know. The opposite happens if it is disabled.

Who can add you to groups

This option is very important, since strangers generally add you to a group to sell your products or services, although there are some cybercriminals and the only thing they are looking for is to trick you into accessing your personal and banking information.

Go back to “Privacy”.

Slide the space bar down.

In the “Groups” section, it is recommended to put “My contacts” or “My contacts except”, similar to the cases.

Temporary messages

Enter a chat The WhatsApp It can be individual or group.

The settings for that chat will open.

Tap where it says Temporary Messages, an option when activated that will automatically delete all messages after: 24 hours, 7 days, or 3 months.

Only watched photos and videos