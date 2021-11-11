Microsoft is giving away $100 to some users that they will be able to spend on their Xbox
Microsoft gives away $100 with gift cards From the Microsoft Store. And while it might sound fake or like a scam, it isn’t. However, the odds don’t seem to be in anyone’s favor. On Twitter, Wario64 reported that Microsoft is emailing random users with free gift cards. In some cases, these gift cards contain only $10. However, some receive gift cards worth up to $100.
It’s not clear when was the last time Microsoft gave out $100 gift cards, but it’s almost astonishing when this situation happened. For $100, Xbox users can get 10 months of Xbox Game Pass or Halo Infinite and some indie games. said like this, $100 doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is and it doesn’t happen often.
Microsoft gives $100 to some users
It is very likely that your email is empty or just busy with an extension promotional email No gift card, mail that many seem to receive. At this point, it’s not clear how many gift card emails they sent or whether more will continue to be sent, let alone $100 in them. In addition, it is not known how to determine who receives free money And who doesn’t?. It’s supposed to be random, but for now, that’s just a guess.
Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the giveaway other than the email content itself, so it’s unclear why Microsoft is giving $100 to some users, but The emails indicate that it is nothing more than a Christmas present.
Check your emails: Microsoft Store sends emails to random users with a $100 gift card. Topic Title: “Here’s $100 to Start Your Holiday Shopping” pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy
– Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021
