Fortnite – 16.00 Patch Notes: Update Changes and News

The Correction 16.00 arrived on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 and brought many changes and novelties. This is the content update from the Sixth season of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. It is the board that brings the final event files with it Zero point crisis:

Fortnite – 16.00 patch notes

As you know, Epic Games does not publish Correction Notes as such; Instead, we have access to Trello, As they post issues that they know are currently in the game, and which ones will be corrected with each patch.

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Balloons are disabled and are expected to be re-enabled in the next content update.

Due to a bug, players are unable to modify Phantasmic Pulse’s ax pattern. This has been fixed.

Changes and fixes for Fortnite Battle Royale mode

Split-screen players on PlayStation and Xbox might have trouble clicking Done and finding matches. The fix is ​​expected to arrive in the next correction.

Due to a bug, the stock item selector might appear in multiple slots instead of just one. This is expected to be fixed in an upcoming content update.

Fortnite Creative Mode changes and fixes

An unexpected problem that will be fixed in this patch is that some character portals appear as “Creative Do Not Fill”.

Due to a bug, pressing the default button / switch in games causes games to start when they shouldn’t. This has been fixed.

The main disagreement between players in the party sometimes appears as a seasonal rift. This issue is investigated and is expected to be fixed in the next patch.

Changes and fixes to Save the World mode in Fortnite

Defender Val has no capabilities if we unlock it by following Valor’s missions. This bug has been corrected.

Fortnite Season 6: When Does It End?

According to the science of the game’s servers, Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 6 ends June 19, 2021.

All new Fortnite patch 16.00 cosmetics

Patch 16.00 brings new skins, backpacks, shovels, and much more to Fortnite, including Lara Croft From Tomb rider Previously black Crow, From Teen Titans (DC Comics).

New Fortnite map 16.00

The Fortnite Battle Royale Island map has been updated With the advent of Season 6 and it remains like this:

