Free Fire: Redeem Codes from October 16, 2021 for free swag | Battle Royal | app | app | mobile | Android | iOS | Redeem Codes | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

free fireFamous shooter Garena, has an official tool with which players can unlock loot without having to use a credit card in the official video game store. In addition to weekly bonuses and bonus skins for special events, redeem codes have also been introduced.

Basically, these are the letter and number codes that must be copied and pasted onto the official Battle Royale website. It is worth noting that you must first log in with your account and then perform the procedure. This is because the rewards are linked to the profile; You will not be able to claim aesthetic content for a friend.

These codes are published every 24 hours. Once you use it, you will receive the following message: “NSThe code has expired or is invalid“. If this is the case, you will have to wait for the developer’s next post on social networks.

Free Fire | Redeem Codes for October 16, 2021

MCPK-E62K-W5MX

FF10-617K-GUF9

MCP3-WABQ-T43T

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J

GY52-RK7A-TA5R

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

X59F-7V698-7MA

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q

N366-CU6U-P95B

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN

MSJX-8VM2-5B95

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW

On some occasions, Garena hides the rewards, while on other days it publishes the list of items we will get. Just keep in mind that it is an official video game tool.

They will not be able to ban your profile or suspend your account due to imbalance due to the amount of diamonds. Redeem codes work in Spain, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America; You won’t have to worry about region compatibility issues.

How do you use Free Fire codes?

You still don’t know Where are free fire codes required?? Well, you just have to follow some simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

sign in to this link To access the official Free Fire Rewards website ( reward redemption site .

To access the official Free Fire Rewards website ( . Then log in with your Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the code to twelve characters. Make sure not to confuse numbers and letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will have to wait only a few minutes to receive the gift into your account.

