Free Fire: This is what the Attack on Titan titans look like at a Battle Royale collaboration event

Free Fire Will set up a collaborative event with Shingeki no Kyujin, The anime known as The attack on the Giants. Part of what awaits players is the ability to obtain skins to play like some of the giants in the series and we have already seen what these outfits will look like.

Through social media, Garena shared a preview of this collaborative event. In it we can see the players Free Fire They will be able to acquire costumes based on Attack Titan and Armored Titan, two of the most important characters in Shingeki no Kyujin.

As you’ll see, it’s a pair of skins for the male characters as they maintain the lineage of the fighters Free FireSo don’t expect to crush your enemies by looking like titans. We must also admit that it’s a little weird to see the Attack Titan and the Armored Titan with firearms, but I think we’ll get used to that.

You can see them below:

Are you ready to become a Titan? Unleash your full power in Bermuda through new forms of collaboration #FFxAOT 🔥# Hahaha pic.twitter.com/7WxESJ3Obd – Free Fire Latam 🐰✨ (freefirelatino) March 10, 2021

Free Fire Available for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about Garena’s Battle Royale if click here.