Gmail: How to add contacts to your account | sports play

Gmail: How to add contacts to your account

constantly receiving inIt is common among Internet users. But poor management can make you not prioritize the emails of some contacts that you consider important. For this reason, here we will teach you how to create contacts and not miss any contact from them.

In this way, you can organize files Inbox And so you will send More easily for people you really need to connect with. For this reason, in sports We show you a complete guide of the steps that you must follow to perform this trick.

How to create a contact in Gmail

  • From your computer, open your account Gmail.
  • Once done, select google appssquare icon, top left.
  • In this part, you have to choose Contacts.
  • After that, press the button Create a connectionIt is located in the upper left region.
  • Now, you will be able to choose between two options: create a contact or create multiple contacts.
  • Then, you will have to enter the information of each contact to store it later.
  • Finally, give Memorizes It will appear in your contacts.

The trick to using Gmail offline

  • The first thing you should do is enter the following link .
  • Once in, enter your email and enter your password.
  • Next, you will need to check the Enable Offline Mail box.
  • From the available options, choose the number of days of messages you want to sync when you don’t have an internet connection.
  • Finally, click on Save changes.

You have to keep in mind that after activating this trick, you will be able to reply to, read and search any message in your Gmail account offline. In case you want to send an email, it will go to a folder called Outbox, once you reach WiFi, it will automatically reach the recipient.

Steps to go back to old Gmail

  • The first thing you need to do is log into your account. Gmail from your computer.
  • Then tap on the icon Come onlocated in the upper right region.
  • Among the options you should choose Return to the original view.
  • Next, Google will ask you why you don’t want to continue with the new version of Gmail, so you’ll need to explain your reasons.
  • Finally, press packages And you’ll see the original design again.

You should note that you can always go back to the latest version of Gmail by applying the same settings described above.

How to remove ads from Gmail on Android and iPhone

  • The first thing you need to do is open the app. Gmail on your mobile device.
  • Next, click on the icon with three horizontal lines, located in the upper left.
  • Once you’re done, go to Settingswhich is at the bottom.
  • Now, you have to click on your account picture Gmail.
  • When you do this, tap the option Inbox categories.
  • Finally, you will have to deselect the Social, Promotions, Notifications, and Forums options.

If you want more information about We recommend that you follow us on our most active social networks that we offer below.

