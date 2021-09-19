Google Maps | How to add a car GPS to locate it faster in the parking lot | Android | Apple | iOS | iPhone | technology | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

To find a place, it is no longer necessary to use the compass, this is in the past, and now, everything is done through a smartphone with the application Google Maps, a platform that can be used to reach any corner of the planet simply by setting the location you want to go to. In this opportunity, we will teach you a trick that will be very useful for you if you want to find the car you parked in the parking lot.

Surely you have ever driven to a shopping mall and parked your car like hundreds of people, the problem occurs when you want to find it, because often you don’t know where you left it and you waste time trying to find it or asking for help to the establishment staff.

Take advantage of the technology it offers you Google MapsSince the app has the ability to save the exact point where you parked your car. In addition, the tool works with both iOS mobile phones from Apple and Android.

How to find a parked car using Google Maps

First, make sure Google Maps You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store. Then, at the exact place where you leave the car, press for a few seconds until the red pin appears.

Add a tag (Photo: mag)

At the bottom you will see a “Bookmark” section, swipe it up to see more options.

Now, click on the “Label” option and add a name to the new label, we recommend: “Car Park”.

Then press “Add tag”.

Ready, when you want to find your car, just go to the “Saved” section at the bottom.

Click on the tag you saved and finally click on Directions Google Maps Begin to guide you.

Directions (Photo: mag)

Do you have problems with Google Maps? If the app crashes on your phone or tablet, or there is another issue affecting your experience, follow this series of steps by clicking Here To access Google Help Support.