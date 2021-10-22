Instagram | How to upload your photos and videos to your computer or computer | Applications | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

After several years of achieving this, finally Instagram It allows its users to publish from computer or PC with its new tool To participateWhether it’s videos or photos, without relying on a cell phone or smartphone.

How do you do that? Everything is on the same platform. Best of all, you can also put filters on it, edit some details, and put a detailed description on it., as well as a hashtag, to be able to post it in a . format Instagram In everyone’s eyes.

Although it used to be possible to use a non-traditional method, now it is possible to do it officially and without relying on external or otherwise damaging software to your computer. Follow all the steps to be able to do this.

How to upload photos to Instagram from computer

Want to upload a photo or video to Instagram from your computer or laptop? Well, you can do it now. Do these steps:

You must first go to the official website of Instagram .

. There you must log in with your account in which you use your account.

Then go to the “+” symbol.

Once in Instagram, you have to select the photo or videos you want. (Photo: mag)

There you have to select the photo you want to post.

At that moment you will be asked to crop the image if you wish.

When you click Continue, several filters will appear. Choose the one you like.

When you upload a photo from the Instagram website, you can choose the filter and settings you want. (Photo: mag)