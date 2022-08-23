Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before in new images from the Webb Space Telescope

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Image of an article titled Jupiter Like You've Never Seen It in New Images from Webb Space Telescope

picture: NASA, European Space Agency and Jupiter ERS; The trial of Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt

The Web Space Telescope Filmed on the planet Jupiter as never seen before. The gas giant shines brightly in the latest set of photos from Webb, showing bright auroras at its north and south poles, massive, centuries-old storms, very faint rings, and two of the planet’s 79 known moons..

Near Infrared Camera Web (NIRCam) captured the images on July 27, and presented Scientists’ unsurpassed views of Jupiter. “We didn’t really expect them to be like this Very wellhonest‘, he said in a Release Imke de Pater, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, who led recent observations of Jupiter. “We’ve never seen Jupiter like this before. It’s Very amazing.”

Jupiter is always a wonder. through the years, The Juno spacecraft has sent incredible images From the largest planet in the solar system, its swirling winds and gas streaks appear. But how much detail did the photos reveal? Web is another thing. This is due to Webb’s ability to collect infrared light, a wavelength that is invisible to the human eye but can travel through gas and dust that would otherwise obscure it. the light . The pictures you see Here I know Translate to the visible spectrum So we can see it and highlight specific features of Jupiter.

Image of an article titled Jupiter Like You've Never Seen It in New Images from Webb Space Telescope

picture: NASA, European Space Agency and Jupiter ERS; Judy Schmidt trial

“Although we have already seen many of these features on Jupiter, the infrared wavelengths of “JWST gives us a fresh perspective,” said de Pater. Jupiter has the brightest aurora borealis in the solar system, and images reveal auroral emissions of ionized hydrogen as high-altitude fog over the planet’s north and south poles.

G/O Media may get commission

Another major feature is Jupiter’s famous storm, the Great Red Spot. It is believed that this high pressure storm was brewing For hundreds of years, it rotates counterclockwise. It appears in the pictures as a white dot because it reflects a lot of sunlight, According to NASA. “The brightness here indicates a high altitude, so the Great Red Spot has high-altitude haze, as in the equatorial region,” Heidi Hamill, a multidisciplinary scientist at the University of California, said in a statement. Web for monitoring the solar system. “The bright white ‘spots’ and ‘streaks’ are likely high-altitude cloud tops from intense convective storms.”

Image of an article titled Jupiter Like You've Never Seen It in New Images from Webb Space Telescope

picture: NASA, European Space Agency and Jupiter ERS; The trial of Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt

The Webb also revealed the dark ring system of Jupiter, which is a million times fainter than Jupiter itself, and the moons Amalthea and Adrastia. sSmall bright spots in the background are distant galaxies. “It’s really unusual to be able to see the details of Jupiter, its rings, its small moons, and even the galaxies in a single image,” de Pater said.

expected to be Webb works while about 20 years And maybe more. The telescope is currently at a certain point Celestial which in 1.5 million km away from that monitors nearby objects and some distant lights in the universe.

More Stories

Find the word “JUPITER” in the alphabet soup within 7 seconds – teach me about science

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Best Alternatives to Movie Maker for Windows

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google Translator: How to see new definitions of text in the app | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

A new free PS2 emulator is sneaking into the Xbox Store

1 day ago Leo Adkins

7 New Apps From The Last Few Weeks You Must Try

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Shueisha now lets you send messages to your favorite mangaka – Kudasai

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Baseball 11-12 – Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the United States advance to the semifinals

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before in new images from the Webb Space Telescope

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

This is the reason why dogs cry when they are reunited with their owners

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

A Uruguayan soldier worked in Uganda after a robbery

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Recession could hit the US in mid-2023, economists estimate

2 hours ago Mia Thompson