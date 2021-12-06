As most of you know, after several major leaks, in August Ubisoft announced the release of nuevo Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a title that will be very different from what has been seen in recent years and everything seems to indicate that it will be a massive online game, with standalone stories, in which Ubisoft Quebec will accompany as development lead Ubisoft Montreal. This new formula aims to exceed the expectations of fans who demand a more coherent approach, where different stories or games will make sense to each other.

Although, a few months ago, it was Details of some purported independent stories in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which will have a tone very similar to the Helix stories at the start of Asssassin’s Creed Unity. But now, cross leak reddit to reveal Assassin’s Creed Titans, a new co-op game in the style of Monster Hunter.

Leaked Assassin’s Creed Titans, new Assassin’s Creed co-op game in Monster Hunter style

The decision was made at the end of 2019, and it started as its own fantasy with the main inspiration being the success of HZD and MHW. Once fully approved, the concept turned into a 4p co-op from Assassin’s Creed, which will be integrated into AC Infinity. The story focuses on a special group of assassins, and the mission is to travel through time, in both historical and mythical places, hunting down fantastic and mythical creatures to find the ultimate monster. The main social center with vendors and players, where users will choose tasks and go to different locations. The maps are hunting grounds, but they also contain non-playable characters and side quests. Human enemies and smaller monsters too. Some of the sites and many of the assets are from the main CA chain. Progression depends on building teams of monsters, but the game will also feature skill trees and character levels. Lots of focus on the end-game routine, but this part is still completely in progress.

It seems interesting that in addition to the possible stories in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, we also have games like the supposed Assassin’s Creed Titans. However, we remind you that none of this is official, and we will have to consider it as such. From SomosXbox we will keep you posted on any news in this regard.