The number of satellites controlled by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been revealed

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

December 6, 2021 04:24 GMT

The space company plans to create a constellation of 42,000 Internet satellites, which will provide “almost global coverage of the inhabited world.”

Following the recent launch of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, according to data from CelesTrak, Elon Musk’s now aerospace company. Regulations More than 36% of all active satellites are in orbitAnd Pick up independent.

The project aims to create a wide network of satellites around the Earth the size of a table to transmit high-speed Internet to our planet. There are currently more than 1,750 active company satellites in orbit, although SpaceX has submitted documents for their creation. Constellation of 42,000 satellites.

Musk is expected to have up to five more launches before the end of the year, with the next release scheduled for December 9.

It should be noted that the flight of the Falcon 9 rocket with 48 satellites from Starlink took off December 2nd from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida saw the company’s 27th launch successfully in 2021. And so, SpaceX He broke his own record for the number of pitches The number of missiles made in one year.

SpaceX previously explained that the Starlink network would provide “near-global coverage of the inhabited world”, but would primarily serve rural and isolated areas not well served by traditional terrestrial infrastructure.

