NASA has completed a test that brings humans closer to the moon

NASA It successfully completed a major static test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket engines, which struggled, marking an important step on their way back to Humans to the moon.

In a second “hot fire” test, the four RS-25 engines fired the missile simultaneously at 4:40 PM EST for eight minutes, producing 1.6 million pounds of thrust at a maximum.

In a test NASA It produced a huge plume of smoke, under a deafening noise, at the Stennis Space Center, near St. Louis Bay, Mississippi.

The rocket will launch the Artemis missions to the moon

Boeing-built missile can launch Artemis missions NASA to me Colors After a previous test was halted in January.

The hot-fire test of the center stage of an SLS missile simulated the process of firing with engines that were mounted in a turret.

The NASA It aims to bring back American astronauts to Colors By 2024, however, the SLS program is three years behind schedule and has exceeded its budget by nearly $ 3 billion. Eugene Cernan was the last astronaut to walk on the moon’s surface in December 1972.

NASA conducted unsuccessful preliminary tests

NASA previously tested all four engines for their giant core stage in January, but the test lasted about a minute, well short of the four minutes the engineers had requested.

In Thursday’s test, engineers launched the missile’s four RS-25 engines at the same time for eight minutes, and after its success, the SLS will be sent to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to integrate with the Lockheed Martin’s Orion spacecraft.

This was the eighth and final test in the ‘Green Run’ series to ensure the base stage of the SLS missile was ready Artemis launch missions to the moon. Artemis I is set to orbit Colors In November with an unmanned ship, but that date is likely to change.

News by all means. Download the Implementation!

sga