Officially Confirmed: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Won’t Arrive on Nintendo Switch until 2022 – Nintenderos

A new and interesting message returns to us from one of the most awaited games at the moment by Nintendo Switch users, which was recently officially published by the company responsible for the title. it’s about fall men.

In this case, we were able to find out that the game Officially postponed until 2022 (Already confirmed for this summer.) Remember that yesterday we already received some indications After Nintendo List.

This was a report:

We know everyone is excited about Fall Guys coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and for good reason. There has been a lot of speculation on social media linking these new console releases to the release of Season 6 and we want to make it clear that this is not the case, and no one gets confused when looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, this is one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.

what do you think? Are you looking forward to this game?

