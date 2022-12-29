Samsung promises that your smartphone will be updated to One UI 5 and Android 13 before the end of 2022, if it is one of these 46 models.

By the end of 2022, Samsung will update 46 smartphones to One UI 5. in a blog postSamsung states that it is the fastest deployment of its operating system in its entire history.

Exactly, Samsung assumes that In less than two months, One UI 5 has reached 46 Galaxy smartphones globally. He also promises that the publication on all compatible models of smartphones and tablets will end in the coming days, just before the end of the year, and will reach all users in the world in the coming weeks.

According to the statement, this launch is “Samsung’s most ambitious software as it requires high levels of customization for different operators and markets around the world”. In addition, the company states that its commitment is not only to bring new experiences to users in the shortest possible time, but also It guarantees a unique experience.

List of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that received One UI 5 and Android 13

One UI 5 based on Android 13 It was introduced in October, during the Samsung Developer Conference, and its international rollout began that same month. In the case of Mexico, the Galaxy S22 series It started receiving the update in NovemberSince then, Samsung has not stopped publishing.

The most striking thing about posting an update One user interface 5 s Android 13 The thing is It covers the entire range of Samsung devices, and not only Pioneeras is common in these operations.

In addition, it is one of the updates from which there are more devices that benefit, and thus Samsung sets the path that other manufacturers should follow in terms of Android updates.

The Samsung Galaxy devices that have received the Android 13 and One UI 5 update are: