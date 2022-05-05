Samsung updates its old phones with 4 new Galaxy S22 camera features

4 Samsung Galaxy S22 camera functions are now available on the company’s older models.

Samsung announce the arrival of some Camera functions Galaxy S22 to previous models of the Galaxy family.

Although the company It has already brought some new features from S22 to older modelsNow the brand has decided to start updating the models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family to introduce More news which debuted along with the latest generation of leading companies.

Samsung has started updating some of its older models to include camera features from the Galaxy S22.

Better photos at night, higher quality in third-party apps and other news coming to the Galaxy S21

Samsung confirmed the news through its official forum in the Korean language, where it indicated that Galaxy S21 Will be updated very soon to present Four of the news Included in the Galaxy S22 camera. They are as follows:

  • Improved portrait night mode
  • Automatic tire optimization
  • Support video call app extensions and auto-framing effects
  • Quality improvements for third-party camera apps and social media apps

But Samsung Galaxy S21 They won’t be the only forms that are updated to introduce these features. Samsung will also take them to Galaxy ZFold 3 In the coming weeks, including support Camera Raw Lens compatibility telephoto With “Pro” camera mode.

Other older models will also receive some new features. for example, The Galaxy ZFlip 3 It will be updated with auto-framing and add-ons in video calls, as well as quality improvements in third-party apps.

For their part, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note20 they will receive Portrait Night Mode improvementsThe Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip will be updated with automatic frame mode improvements.

Finally, it was announced that the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE will get Support extensions in video callsWhile the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will support extensions in video calls during the first half of this year.

For now, Only Galaxy S21 started receiving the update In some European countries and in South Korea. Owners of the rest of the models will have to wait a little longer.

