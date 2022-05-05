WhatsApp | How to hide ‘writing’ from your conversations | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to protect your privacy and no one finds out that you are in it The WhatsApp ? The application contains a series of functions that few know, for example, it is now possible to reply to any text, but you also have the possibility to hide the word “writing” forever.

There are many tricks for you to erase the word “writing” from The WhatsApp . Best of all, you don’t need to install any kind of extra apps or ask for permission to access your personal information.

How to hide ‘writing’ from your WhatsApp chats

The first trick is to activate Airplane Mode for your cell phone. This way you can enter WhatsApp, write the message and then deactivate the mentioned option.

Another step is to enable WhatsApp notifications. When you receive a message it will appear in the status bar. Just scroll and tap Reply. With this you will not have to log into the application.

One of the options so that the word "writing" does not appear in WhatsApp, you can activate "Airplane mode".

You can also reply with WhatsApp Widget for Android devices only. Click a blank surface of your cell phone screen and add this function.

If it is necessary to install a third-party app, we recommend Notify Bubble, which you can download directly from google apps .

HOW TO DOWNLOAD COUNTRIES FROM WHATSAPP WEB

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle piece (extensions) icon, located in the upper right corner of Google Chrome, next to your Gmail profile picture.

Immediately, all Chrome extensions will be displayed, but just search for “ WA Web Plus for WhatsApp And tap on the three vertical dots on the right side.

And tap on the three vertical dots on the right side. Now, press “Set”.

As you can see, the circled green cross icon in the upper right corner is enabled, this is the shortcut for “WA Web Plus”.

The next step is to log in normally. WhatsApp Web .

. Once your account is linked, click on the extension icon.

You will automatically get a long list of functions, select the function that says “Enable Status Download Button”.

How do I know the times a contact has seen my country

Once the plus version is installed, open the app and register your phone number as in The WhatsApp official.

official. Then it’s about posting the status and going to ‘Status’ > ‘My Status’ tab.

Here, tap on the eye icon at the bottom to see all the contacts who viewed your Stories.

Finally, click the radio button that appears next to each person to see how many times they have opened your status.

Can you tell how many times someone has seen your WhatsApp status?

Yes, WhatsApp lets you know if someone has seen your story. The little eye icon at the bottom reveals details about who viewed your WhatsApp status and when. Just swipe over the icon to check, it points to the website guidingtech.com.

