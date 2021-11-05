So you can activate it on your Xiaomi phone

The next feature that will come to your Xiaomi phone will be a handy toolbox. So you can use it.

xiaomi Continues to work on incorporating new features into MIUI, before arrival MIUI 13 before the end of the year. A few days ago we were talking about it Front Camera AssistantNow it’s time to stop at Useful new feature Coming soon to Xiaomi mobiles.

It’s about the call “Smart Toolbox”, a feature discovered by the community MIUI System Updates, which will provide an easier way to quickly access Functions and applications Most used.

Samsung Edge panel style ‘toolbox’

As seen in the shared screenshots, the . file MIUI Toolbox will add Quick access bar to some applications and functions On one side of the screen, which can be accessed quickly with a swipe from one of the sides.

If his process sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s a file This feature is very similar to the models that have been found in Samsung mobile phones for years., called the “edge plate”. In addition, there are many third-party applications that can be used for the same purpose.

In the case of MIUI, the toolbar can be configured so that Always be visibleIt is only displayed when playing games or displayed when playing videos. In the last two cases, settings related to gaming and video playback will be included respectively. In addition, the user can add your favorite apps to say bar.

At the moment, this function is only available on Chinese version of MIUI, but hopefully it will end up making it to the global version as the weeks go by.

