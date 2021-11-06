YouTube | The trick is to see the description of the video when in full screen | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Youtube It continues to introduce new functions for Android users to enjoy a new experience when playing videos in full screen mode, because now, the above entertainment platform will allow you to view video description when you are in this mode, do you want to know how to do it? We will explain that below.

last october, Youtube It brought two new tools for those who like to play videos in full screen mode: the first, it offers you the ability to see comments, but first you have to open this view box and then expand the screen; Meanwhile, the second menu is the copy menu, to appreciate it you just have to swipe from bottom to top when you are in the aforementioned mode.

Above the full screen comments and below the playlist (Image: Mag)

A very useful information that many would like to see when playing videos in full screen is their description, for example: if you usually watch music videos and in the description they put the lyrics of the song, then this tool will be very useful for you.

How to view video description in full screen