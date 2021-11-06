YouTube | The trick is to see the description of the video when in full screen | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

42 mins ago Leo Adkins

It continues to introduce new functions for Android users to enjoy a new experience when playing videos in full screen mode, because now, the above entertainment platform will allow you to view video description when you are in this mode, do you want to know how to do it? We will explain that below.

last october, It brought two new tools for those who like to play videos in full screen mode: the first, it offers you the ability to see comments, but first you have to open this view box and then expand the screen; Meanwhile, the second menu is the copy menu, to appreciate it you just have to swipe from bottom to top when you are in the aforementioned mode.

Look: YouTube: This is what you need to do if you can’t see comments on videos from a computer

Above the full screen comments and below the playlist (Image: Mag)

A very useful information that many would like to see when playing videos in full screen is their description, for example: if you usually watch music videos and in the description they put the lyrics of the song, then this tool will be very useful for you.

How to view video description in full screen

  • There are two ways.
  • First, open the full description of the video and then click on the extend icon to horizontal.
  • When you do this, the video will continue to be produced and the information will appear on the side.
  • Second, the video should be opened in full screen mode and then touch the video title in bold. The information will automatically appear on the right.
  • You can close and open it whenever you want.

More Stories

So you can activate it on your Xiaomi phone

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How long should you delete a message for each person read | Applications | trick | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

‘Free Guy’: When does the Ryan Reynolds movie premiere live? – movie news

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to Benefit from the Captain’s Journeys: Boat Reactions, Plants, Figaro Showdowns and More in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Metroid Dread receives update 1.0.2 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

A TV ad confirms the new features and details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Does having two dogs reduce your separation anxiety?

39 mins ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada Maya – Tom Daly, the Tokyo 2020 athlete who weaves for a good cause

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

YouTube | The trick is to see the description of the video when in full screen | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

42 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico should “stop playing” with “non-interference” and stand by democracy in Nicaragua: Zovato

45 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

David Ferreira’s son has been called up to the US team

46 mins ago Leland Griffith