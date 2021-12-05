Solar Eclipse Live and Online via NASA: Where and When Eclipses were Seen from Peru, Mexico, United States, Venezuela, Chile and Argentina via Live Broadcast | Today’s eclipse | What time is the eclipse | Science

This Saturday, December 4th, 2021 total solar eclipseAnd The last phenomenon of the year of this kind. unlike lunar eclipse on november 19, the longest in the century, the entire event can only be seen in a few places. The moon obstructed the star king and parts of the planet remained covered in darkness.

The Previous solar eclipse From this year it was captured on June 10, when a “ring of fire” formed, similar to a luminous circle because the moon was located in the middle of our star’s disk.

According to NASA, the December 4 solar eclipse was the second to pass over Antarctica in this entire century. The first happened in November 2003 and the closest will start in December 2039. Likewise, the The US National Science Foundation (NSF) reports that this experiment will help understand how electricity flows in the ionosphere of both hemispheres.

Diagram of a solar eclipse. Photo: Republic Archives.

Find out here how The eclipse was watched live And all the details related to this astrological display.

Solar eclipse live and online by streaming

channel NASA and YouTube Broadcasting live on December 4 at 1.30 am the total solar eclipse seen from Camp Union Glacier, a US airport in Antarctica. The broadcast was in charge of Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood, members of the J.M. Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.

Through these images, the total solar eclipse actually appeared on the screens of various adherents of astronomical phenomena who did not personally appreciate it.

Where can a solar eclipse be seen?

as NASA statement, a total solar eclipse can be distinguished from Antarctica, although in some places onlookers witnessed partial solar eclipse This means that the sun, moon and earth are not aligned correctly.

In southern South America, the population Puerto Williams (on the northern coast of Navarino Island in Chile) and Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Argentina) A partial solar eclipse is observed on the horizon at dawn.

An image of the last total solar eclipse over Antarctica seen from Japan’s Dom-Fuji Station in November 2003. Photo: Geophysical Research Journal

The US space agency confirmed that these cities were joined by the sectors of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia, the Sandwich Islands, the Crozet Islands, the Falkland Islands, New Zealand and Australia.

What time was the solar eclipse in Peru, Mexico, the United States and other countries

In favorable weather, the peak of the eclipse only loomed for a minute. However, a NASA livestream allowed to follow the event from start to finish, on Saturday, December 4th:

PERU: Starts at 1.30 a.m., the maximum stage at 2.44 a.m.

Mexico: 12:30 a.m., the maximum stage started at 1.44 a.m.

United States: 1.30 a.m. rush hour started at 2.44 a.m.

Argentina: It started at 3.30 am. Maximum stage 4.44 am

Chile: Started at 3.30 am The maximum stage started at 4.44 am

Colombia: It started at 1.30 am. Maximum stage at 2.44 am

When is the next solar eclipse?

In 2022, there will be two such events: a partial solar eclipse on Saturday 30 April and Tuesday 25 October.