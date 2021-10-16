Square Enix ‘reluctant’ about releasing original Kingdom Hearts ports on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

after, after Confirmation in the presentation of SoraNow we get all the details about the arrival Kingdom Hearts . games to the Nintendo Switch, which in principle will be versions in the cloud. Remember, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version have been confirmed, with no specific release date.

The information was revealed in a recent interview for the Kingdom Hearts series producer, Ichiro beltWith Nintendo Life. In the interview, he did not rule out the original ports of the Nintendo Switch in the future. It seems that they are still hesitant about this issue.

These were his words:

For a while, our manager Tetsuya Nomura expressed a desire to bring the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, and he’s seen and heard the request, so he considered this a lot internally. Bringing these titles to the Nintendo Switch turned out to be very difficult for a number of reasons, including hardware storage, but we’re excited that we were able to make them a reality for the first time using the cloud.

An original is currently being produced in the air. We think the cloud version is currently the best way to introduce the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we’re always happy to hear feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support.

what do you think? We read to you in the comments.

Source.

