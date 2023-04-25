The player’s mother has been playing Candy Crush for 10 years, accidentally enters the tournament and can win more than 2 million pesos

Games like ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Tetris’ are very popular, and these games become attractive to our parents or grandparents because of their simple and easy-to-understand mechanics, which end up being very addictive.

Erryn Rhoden, a 48-year-old woman, and mother of three, has become one of the top players of ‘Candy Crush’, playing the title for nearly 10 years. It comments that in one of the in-game ads I press “yes” instead of “no” and Entered and qualified in a tournament with prizes over $125,000.

“I have three kids, I’m 48 now, and I’ve been playing a lot of video games. When I stopped playing, I started playing ‘Candy Crush,’ because I have an add-on, I need to run ten things at once. It’s just something that fills my mind.” And it makes me focus.”

son of Erin Roden, Zhan Rodena participant in Electronic sports As he is considered one of the best Meta Knight players in Super Smash Bros 4, he is also mentioned in this regard and states that his mother is number one in his region.

“So my mom has been playing Candy Crush all the time for years. Apparently, he accidentally entered the official Candy Crush tournament and had no idea what it was all about. He’s a semifinalist and is the #1 seed in his region, which I think is only No. 1 in the United States. This is a tournament that collects 250,000 prizes.”

complete family player Competitive, since it was the mother who took her son to the competitions, she is now a participant in one and is making her way into the semi-finals of the tournament.