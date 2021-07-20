There are talks about DLC in the future

“It’s more than just a Smash of the Nicktoons,” as cataloged by Ludosity Interactive, the studio behind the project.

Announcement Nickelodeon All Star Brawl with a great happiness Beautiful people. Since the trailer came out, fans around the world have appealed to the responsible studio, Lodosty Interactive, for answers about the approach to this project. Got the opportunity for Kotaku’s page for to interview For the people behind the title, they talked about many interesting topics.

Nickelodeon is happy to make the game competitive.Joel Nystrom, CEO of Ludosity Interactive“Shortly after our success with Slap City, Nickelodeon reached out to us,” he said. Joel NystromCEO of Ludosity. “At first, I didn’t think they were serious. You get a lot of weird emails every week, so I dropped the first invite into my spam folder.”

smack city is a platform fighting game very similar to Super Smash Bros, and it was وقد good reception By society, because of the smooth combat system. her naivety Experience in this genre, and their demo for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been approved by the house of this cartoon, whose development began at the beginning of 2020.

After the game was announced, the developers visited discord Official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, to respond to some community concerns. The title will appear return connection, the most effective network icon for the combat genre, offering an experience with the lowest level of latency.

game designer, Elias “sinxtanx” Forslind, he also shared his opinion: “If you play Slap City like Smash, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has its own style.” The team was inspired by the Nintendo game, but they decided to launch a product that was competitor s comfortable For players of all experience levels.

“Nickelodeon is more than happy to make the game competitive,” Nystrom continued. “This topic has been in our conversations from the beginning, which is why they came to us.”

Plans to support the game with DLC

Each movement of the characters, came from the ideas of the Ludocity. In fact, according to this study, Nickelodeon has been very open with all developer ideas, only turning down on two occasions. And even though they’re not willing to talk too much, there talks between the two companies, to continue supporting Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with DLC.

What do you think of this closeness between Ludocity and Nickelodeon in the game? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is coming! Autumn from this year.

