These 3 Xiaomi phones have been reborn and can now be updated to Android 13 thanks to LineageOS 20

The Android community continues to show signs of potential, bringing to life these three phones discontinued by Xiaomi: Poco X3, Mi 6 and Mi MIX 2.

The attractive Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is one of those devices with LineageOS 20 and Android 13.

While Xiaomi Go ahead with your upgrade plans MIUI 14 is based on Android 13The truth is Many of its not-so-old devices have been abandoned and without official support On older versions of both Android and much appreciated MIUI customization.

sure a Known issue derived from multiple devices From the Chinese giant, whose developers would obviously be confused if they wanted to maintain support for all Huge number of devices Including all sub-brands.

Be that as it may, our classmates told us 9to5Googlewe have Good news for users of some of the most popular Xiaomi phones in recent timesand despite the fact that we have forgotten a little about it, V.I view Android keeps working and just fine Three Xiaomi phones revived with Android 13 update.

as it is clear, We are not talking about proprietary software or MIUI customizationbut instead of the project pedigree Which is developed directly on the basis of the Android Open Source Project and It reaches its version 20 with Android 13.

In fact, though, the experience will be Similar to what you would expect from any mobile phone pure googleyou will find surprises like a New default camera appthat’s what it’s called “Opening” It offers additional functionality.

Specifically, Xiaomi phones have already been discontinued and It’s now honored with LineageOS 20 the following:

as you will see, Among them are some of the most successful in recent yearslike The iconic Mi MIX 2And it is clear the view It usually focuses on mobile phones with high demand and many users registered in their communities.

In fact, Flashing your devices is not something we recommend At least for a basic user, but if you go to xda-developers forums You will find all the information, guides and support to do it safely and it will also be the only way to bring your smartphones to life with the latest stable Android flavor.

Remember that once you have LineageOS 20 installed, You also have to manually install Google appsincluding the Play Store, since this kind of development (by Google regulations) can now not include its own app bundles natively. It’s nothing complicated And packages are included with ROM downloads.

All information in each case, we left linked in the top menu!