WhatsApp | How to see the photos they send you without entering the app | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Are you one of those people who never want to get in The WhatsApp To review that photo your friends sent you? It could be Tweety or something important. Well, there is a fairly simple trick that will prevent you from having to go into the app to find out.

How is that done? Best of all, it is not necessary to download any third party apps that tend to inject files The WhatsApp As a result, they can steal your personal information or hack your accounts.

The steps are very easy and you just have to follow them to the letter to avoid being connected all the time and your friends asking you if you saw what they sent you or not.

How to see the image that was sent to you without opening WhatsApp

The first thing would be to open WhatsApp, the fast messaging application, whether on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

Then you can enter settings or configuration.

At that time, go to the Chats tab.

There you will see a button that says “Save to Photos”.

All you have to do is activate this tab.

In the case of Android, you should go to Storage & Data.

There click on Download using mobile data: All files.

Same way with “Download with Wi-fi”

When you’re done, now every time you receive a photo, it will be automatically downloaded to your gallery

This way you will not have to open WhatsApp to view it.

Even if you are not interested, you can delete it.

This way the photos and videos will be automatically downloaded to your WhatsApp gallery. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

How to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp

This method is useful in case you want to recover a WhatsApp message, photo, video, GIF or animated sticker:

The first thing you should know is that if you delete a message from The WhatsApp And after you have backed up your chats, you will not be able to restore them.

And after you have backed up your chats, you will not be able to restore them. If not, do the following.

The first thing would be to uninstall WhatsApp without making a backup.

Now download it from Google Play Store or iOS Store.

At that moment, register your number again and receive the verification code.

When everything is loaded, you will be given the option to download the backup of the app.

This backup is the copy saved before the message was deleted.

This will reload all your WhatsApp messages, including the ones you deleted.

If you select the option to also save photos or videos, they will appear as well.

How do you change your number on WhatsApp without losing your information?

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store. Now, click on the three dots icon present at the top right > click on Settings.

The next step is to create a backup, and to do this, tap on the “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save” section.

