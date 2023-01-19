Transferring chats from one mobile phone to another will not be a problem with the latest WhatsApp update

WhatsApp doesn’t work like Telegram, 100% across platforms and multiple devices, but at least now Meta developers are striving to make it easier to change stations and move content between them.

Very soon, it will be possible to transfer WhatsApp chats from one device to another using only a simple QR code.

for those who We are constantly changing phonesor also for those who, for work or other reasons, spend almost all the time testing various devices, and who WhatsApp does not work like Telegram with multi-device and multi-platform service It is perhaps one of its worst features.

And yes, now we can use it Same WhatsApp account on up to 4 different devicesBut always Maintaining an account registers the account as primary This actually saves our data, information and conversations It made the task of moving them complicated and tedious To another smartphone when we launch a new phone or we are going to change it.

WhatsApp is working on an option exclusive to Android, which will allow us to transfer our conversations and history between two devices by simply showing a QR code.

At least the Meta developers seem to know this is a real tiger nut and they should Work on new ways to make it easier to transfer chatssomething in version beta 2.23.2.7 Slightly evolved based on peer feedback WaBetaInfo.

It’s nothing new because This novelty was already expected a few days ago, but now it seems that the functions in this new version, It evolved a bit more To show us that with her we can Transfer chat history easily for a new Android device Without going through the yoke of Google Drive Nor by any intermediate means.

It is still under development and cannot be used, but we already know that everything It would be as simple as showing a QR code and centering it between both devicessomething similar when we bind a second smartphone or tablet to the account, but in this case It will set up and verify the transfer to start the migration automatically of data and all chat history.

This is what they tell us It will only work on android And it will not be available for iOS users, let alone transfer conversations between the two mobile platforms if we switch from Android to iOS or vice versa… For the latter, there really are options!

In the absence of 100% real, multi-device operating systems, ok We’ll have to be content with this option Although in reality it is not so much, and it is We will need more patiencebecause no one from Meta was notified of when this new and very useful function would be published.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the “change” in WhatsApp and our friends at WaBetaInfo …!