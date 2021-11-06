These are all new DIY recipes from Estela in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

behind the Nintendo Direct And Update version 2.0Now we have interesting details related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are actively talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to Nintendo Direct and the game update we saw recently. Remember it is already available New features in the game, offered early.

You know, fans already have great news, so it’s definitely great that they can now receive this content. Among them, the arrival of new recipes has been confirmed and it seems that a total of two correspond to two New recipes brought to us by Estella (Although we can also find it in bottles in Some of the Captain’s Islands).

They are as follows:

Yellow Star Rug: 3 star shards required

Starry Sky Rug: Requires 1 Star Shard and 1 XL Star Shard

You have all the new recipes Here. In the following video you can see this and other secrets:

If you're interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the update news, at this link.

