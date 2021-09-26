tik tok | The trick to remove the logo from your videos | SPORTS-PLAY

It is a social network that has currently positioned itself as one of the best entertainment platforms, competing at the same rate as YouTube, and similarly, some people use it to promote their products or services, taking advantage of the fact that the app has a wide reach for all kinds of audiences. As you remember, every time a video is made in the above-mentioned application of Chinese origin, the watermark (logo) of the company will always appear, therefore, today we will teach you a simple trick to eliminate it for good.

If you are on this note it is because you want to remove the annoying watermark from that appear in different parts of the video if you made it from the same platform. The application does not allow you to hide your username and logo above, however, there are third-party applications that you can download through the Google Play Store to help you solve this problem.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on Android mobile phones, not iOS from Apple or Huawei HarmonyOS. Knowing this, take a pen and paper and write down the steps so you can share your videos without watermarks.

How to remove TIKTOK watermark

  • First, when you finish recording a video of tik tok Download it so that it is stored in your gallery.
  • Next, go to the Google Play Store and install the “Remove & Add Watermark” app.
  • Open it and it will ask you to grant it permissions for it to work normally.
  • Now, click where it says “Choose a video”.
  • After that, click “Remove Logo”, several folders will open, choose “Gallery”.
Steps to remove the watermark from TikTok (Image: Mag)
  • When you choose the video, it will open with a shaded box, this shape fits its logo or watermark tik tok So that the application removes it.
  • The next step is to click on the “Save” option present in the upper right corner and wait for “Remove” to finish processing the video.
  • Finally, choose a platform where you can share the video, it can be WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, etc.
On the left with the watermark and the right end result (Photo: mag)
On the left with the watermark and the right end result (Photo: mag)

Do you want to know how to convert video from tik tok in a GIF? Do you want to learn how to create binaries? Do you want to know interesting stories? then press And discover all the news about this Chinese platform spread all over the world.

