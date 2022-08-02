User spends more than 2 million pesos in “Diablo Immortal” and now has a level where he can’t find games to play

The streamer and YouTube jtisallbusiness Share it through video That, after spending $100,000 or just over 2 million pesos in microtransactions “The Immortal Devil”His character level has risen so much that it is now impossible for him to find rivals in a PvP mode called Battleground.

As Jtisallbusiness tells us, For the past month and a half I’ve been trying to call every day To find PvP matches, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Despite waiting more than 2 hours a day, Jti couldn’t find rivals and this cut his progress in missions because sometimes he needs to get into this mode to advance.

To make matters worse, this also affected him at the group level as he does not allow him to register his clan in battles against other teams. In addition, it does not allow him to resign his status as a leader. This means that Can’t access the Exile Ritual RoomThe top eight players from each clan compete.

Jti contacted Blizzard to see what solution they could offer him. According to his account, they recommended him to enter support forums and comment on his situation, which he did but (obviously) to no avail. After that, he proceeded to contact the developers directly from Twitter but Did not receive any satisfactory response.

Currently, Jti is seriously considering hiring Legal advice To see if you can squeeze out of this trench.

My matchmaking history with them is now so high that I can’t get into Battleground, so I’m wondering if I should do anything about it or hire a lawyer and get that account back and then see what happens.

On the other hand, the complaints against Commodity “Diablo Immortal” by Blizzard. It is a huge expense to buy a A legendary gem for over 300,000 pesosEven Mike Ybarra’s statements Defense of microtransactions within this address.

So far, what started controversial “Don’t you guys use phones?” Frustrated tone when they introduced the word “immortal” during BlizzCon 2018has an equally paradoxical twist full of chiarscoro.