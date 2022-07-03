Video: Millionaires defeat America in a friendly match held in the United States before the season | football

This Saturday 2 July Millionaires beat America 2-1 on US soil, In a friendly match that served as preparation for the final tournament of BetPlay League 2022.

The “Ambassadors” and “Escarlatas” brought Colombian football to the Daytona Football Festival, A weekend filled with football, live music and activities at Daytona International Speedway.

biazl band I haven’t played since last Wednesday, June 15th, When Atletico faced Bucaramanga at the last date of the Colombian football race, which He finished third behind Atletico Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla.

For its part, “Mchita” They played their last match against Unión Magdalena in all domestic league matches Which ended up in box number 15.

The venue was attended by a large number of fans from both teams. It was those who were led by Gamero who finally celebrated. The fans of the capital must have been happy, because apart from defeating one of their biggest rivals in history, the team played well And Luis Carlos Ruiz, his new striker, made his debut with a goal. Marlon Torres opponent in favor of Rojo del Valle, but in the second half Captain Melonarius, David McAllister Silva gave the victory to his team.

With its aspirations to win the title, the Melonarios team will start the next tournament against Deportivo Pasto on Saturday 9 July, While America will play its first duel of the semester against Envigado on the same day.

It might interest you. Listen to the Beta Test podcast: