WhatsApp | Does the emoji of the person with the arms in the X mean | man pointing no | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever noticed this iconic emoji? The WhatsApp It is one of the apps that many continue to use despite the fact that it has put its new 2021 policies into place. In these circumstances, one of the application’s most controversial points emerged: Facebook’s ability to access certain user information in order to improve the targeted advertising system.

While this wasn’t a problem for many, people continued to judge The WhatsApp All kinds of photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even the most curious and funny memes.

But not only that, you also have the privacy of sending emojis, they are the same as on a separate keyboard and there are more than 500: among the yellow faces, symbols, flags, objects, vegetables, fruits and professions.

One of the symbols has now gained people’s attention: it is about the person whose arms are in the Xs. What does that mean in The WhatsApp ? Here we tell you.

What does a person with arms crossed emoji mean on WhatsApp?

As you know, you can not only choose between a woman and a man, but you can also choose between a duo in the respective emoji. However, many wonder why he has his arms in Xs and when to use them in them The WhatsApp .

In order to know exactly what this symbol means, it is necessary to turn to the so-called web emojipedia , which is nothing more than an encyclopedia of all the emoticons that have been shown on WhatsApp.

Find out what the two-armed person emoji mean in Xs. (Photo: mag)

The man, woman, or two-armed emoji in X means “no” or the “denial” symbol. This is specifically done when someone is away and uses the gesture to tell another person.

man pointing no, as it is known in English, has been added to Emoji 4.0.2 Update In 2016 it may vary on different platforms.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.