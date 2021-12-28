WhatsApp | How to install an app on an unsupported cell phone | APK | Smartphone | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Has your cell phone ceased to exist? The WhatsApp ? If you miss a message that your device is not compatible, you still have the option to continue checking all your chats without missing any, and best of all, never to be notified again that your smartphone has changed.

Do you know how to install it? Well, here we will leave you a series of steps for installation The WhatsApp On an unsupported smartphone. It should be noted that this trick only works on Android terminals, so on iPhone it is necessary to use a series of cumbersome steps that tend to damage your device.

How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone in 2022

The first thing would be to check if Google Play allows you to install WhatsApp on a regular basis.

In case your cell phone is incompatible, open Google Chrome.

Now multiply the three points in the top corner.

At that moment, you should choose that you want to see the page as if it were your desktop or PC.

Now enter this official link From the WhatsApp website.

From the WhatsApp website. There you will see a “Download” button with the words “Download the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger”.

In this way, you will be able to download WhatsApp APK to be able to install it on an unsupported cell phone. (Photo: mag)

At the bottom, you will see which version of WhatsApp is the one there.

Now you have to install WhatsApp APK on your unsupported cell phone.

With this, you will be able to go back to your conversations and you will not see any unsupported cell phone messages.

Remember that the only way to update WhatsApp on an unsupported cell phone is to download the APK, so you must be familiar with the web.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.