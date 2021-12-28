WhatsApp | Where to download the gold icon | Logo | PNG | New Year 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to be ready for New Year 2022 ? From now on you can download the code The WhatsApp In gold and a transparent PNG so that you can welcome January 1 and the next 365 days. How can i change it? Here we tell you.

Remember it for Edit Code The WhatsApp Golden color You need to download Nova Launcher. After that, just select the style you want to display the screen of your cell phone and activate the function to change the logo of the application that belongs to the Meta.

Where to download the golden WHATSAPP code

This way you can change the WhatsApp logo to a golden one on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)

These are some of the web pages where you can download the golden WhatsApp icon or logo so that you can use it personally and enjoy a successful New Year 2022.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.