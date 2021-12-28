WhatsApp | Where to download the gold icon | Logo | PNG | New Year 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Do you want to be ready for ? From now on you can download the code In gold and a transparent PNG so that you can welcome January 1 and the next 365 days. How can i change it? Here we tell you.

Remember it for Edit Code Golden color You need to download Nova Launcher. After that, just select the style you want to display the screen of your cell phone and activate the function to change the logo of the application that belongs to the Meta.

Look: WhatsApp: The list of mobile phones that will be left without the application as of January 1, 2022

Where to download the golden WHATSAPP code

This way you can change the WhatsApp logo to a golden one on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)

These are some of the web pages where you can download the golden WhatsApp icon or logo so that you can use it personally and enjoy a successful New Year 2022.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

WhatsApp | How to install an app on an unsupported cell phone | APK | Smartphone | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

First Seven in Fortnite launched

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

New Xbox Game Pass announced in 2022

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Android and Apple phones that will stop working in 2022

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web, how to receive alerts when someone is calling

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How do you listen to voice messages before sending them? | technology | Android | iOS | mobile | trick | guide | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-a flying saucer flutters by the electric charge of the moon

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A worrying situation in the United States: More than 500 players in the NFL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Where to download the gold icon | Logo | PNG | New Year 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Indonesia: Lightning is struck by lightning and survives to tell the tale | Video

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

‘Don’t Look’ or Naked by Meryl Streep, which Leonardo DiCaprio opposes

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter