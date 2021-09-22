WhatsApp Plus 2021 | How to have two accounts on a mobile phone | Android | Smartphone | Applications | APK | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you know about this trick that will change your life? Whatsapp plus It is one of those applications that has become popular in most parts of the world, even in certain regions, it has overtaken the regular WhatsApp. Through it, you can not only chat, but access messages that self-destruct as soon as your friends see them or simply schedule your notifications, etc.

even in Whatsapp plus You can activate the new themes or change the color of the entire platform to suit your style well. In addition, you have the possibility of being able to have Airplane mode so that none of your friends see you online.

But what happens if we want to use two WhatsApp Plus accounts from two different accounts at the same time. Well, there is a simple way to clone it in case you do not have this function in your mobile device.

Remember to use Whatsapp plus It can lead to your account being suspended by not using the original WhatsApp, so it will depend on each user whether they want to download it or not.

How to use my WhatsApp PLUS account on your cell phone

This trick will work even if you update Whatsapp plus on your cell phone to the latest version. Just download another third party app if your cell phone is not Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei:

The first thing will be to enter Google Play and from there download the application Parallel distance .

. When you download it, you will need to open it.

Inside the app you have to choose the app you want to clone, in this case WhatsApp Plus.

At that moment, a new WhatsApp Plus will be created for you within the platform.

Through this application you can clone your desired application including WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: mag)

Now press the icon for two seconds and then click Create Shortcut.

Next, go to the main part of your cell phone and you will see that you already have two WhatsApp Plus in case you have or have dealt with two different numbers.

Each one will work independently and you can chat with whoever you want.

